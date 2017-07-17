Play

Reds' Jose Peraza: Moves into leadoff role Monday

Peraza will man the keystone and lead off Monday against the Nationals.

Peraza carries an ugly .276 on-base percentage for the season, but with Billy Hamilton receiving the day off, manager Bryan Price will plug Peraza into the leadoff spot to maintain some speed atop the order. Look for Peraza to settle back into the bottom third of the lineup more often than not for games in which Hamilton is also starting.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast