The Reds are viewing Peraza as their likely starter at second base to begin the season, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

With Brandon Phillips agreeing Sunday to waive his no-trade clause and accept a deal to the Braves, Peraza now looks like he'll have a clear path to a full-time role at a regular position, rather than having to serve as a utility bat. Peraza could eventually settle into a spot in the outfield once the Reds determine their other promising young second-base prospect, Dilson Herrera, is ready for regular at-bats in the majors, but the trade of Phillips nonetheless illustrates the faith the team has in Peraza to build on his second-half breakout from last season. Peraza looks poised to bat either first or second in the lineup to begin the season, potentially forming the majors' speediest tandem at the top of the order with Billy Hamilton.