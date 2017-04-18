Reds' Jose Peraza: Rejoins lineup following one-day breather
Peraza will start at second base and bat second in the order during Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Manager Bryan Price gave Peraza his second day off of the season in Sunday's loss to the Brewers, deploying Arismendy Alcantara as his starting second baseman. With the Reds opening a three-game series with the Orioles, Peraza will return to his usual duties at the keystone while occupying a premium spot in the lineup between Billy Hamilton and Joey Votto.
