Reds' Jose Peraza: Riding pine Saturday
Peraza is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
He will sit in favor of Scooter Gennett at second base following eight consecutive starts. Peraza hit safely in all but one of those starts, but his season line still leaves much to be desired, and he's attempted just two steals since June 20 (caught both times). Still, the Reds figure to continue playing Peraza close to every day as they attempt to develop him into a useful major leaguer.
