Reds' Jose Peraza: Rips off three hits, steal in win
Peraza went 3-for-5 with a double, a steal, two RBI and a run against the Pirates on Wednesday.
He's now hit safely in five straight, and Peraza already has four steals to go with his .297 average. After a big spring, everything's more or less proceeding according to plan for the impressive young speedster.
