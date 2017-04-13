Peraza went 3-for-5 with a double, a steal, two RBI and a run against the Pirates on Wednesday.

He's now hit safely in five straight, and Peraza already has four steals to go with his .297 average. After a big spring, everything's more or less proceeding according to plan for the impressive young speedster.

