Reds' Jose Peraza: Sits atop order Monday
Peraza is starting at shortstop and leading off Monday against the Cardinals, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With regular leadoff man Billy Hamilton getting the day off, Peraza will slide up to the top of the order. The 23-year-old has hit first for the Reds in six games this season, slashing .308/.357/.423 in 26 at-bats from that lineup slot.
