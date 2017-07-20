Reds' Jose Peraza: Transitions to reserve role

Peraza will be moved into a reserve role for the time being, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Peraza was given every opportunity by manager Bryan Price to claim the starting gig at second base for his own, but the Reds had little choice after the infield prospect mustered just a .252/.277/.328 slash line in an everyday role this season. His positional versatility should play up off the bench in real life, but this is a short-term blow to fantasy value. He still has some prospect shine left in dynasty leagues, but for the remainder of the 2017 campaign, Scooter Gennett appears to be the Cincinnati second baseman to roster.