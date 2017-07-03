Reds' Jose Peraza: Will assume leadoff duties Monday
Peraza will start at shortstop and lead off Monday against the Rockies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
In light of his placement atop the lineup in the series opener at the hitter-friendly Coors Field, Peraza could be a popular DFS pick for the Monday slate. However, he's not expected to stick in the leadoff role permanently for the duration of the series with Billy Hamilton simply receiving a day off Monday for rest purposes.
