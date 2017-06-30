Reds' Jose Peraza: Will remain starter when Cozart returns
Peraza will remain the starter at second base when Zack Cozart (quadriceps) returns from the disabled list, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Scooter Gennett will lose playing time there instead, despite outplaying Peraza. The rebuilding Reds, however, want to let Peraza figure things out with full-time work. He has kept up a portion of his expectations with 15 stolen bases, but he's hitting just .250 with three home runs and 29 runs in 300 plate appearances.
