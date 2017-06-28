Perez is 1-for-14 at the plate since returning from the disabled list Saturday.

Perez was on the disabled list for roughly the past two months but was able to return to live action Saturday. The young infielder has struggled in his past three contests, with six strikeouts and just one hit, but will look to improve on those numbers as he gets back into the swing of things moving forward.

