Shackelford had his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Shackelford has impressed this season out of Louisville's bullpen, compiling a 1.53 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 11 saves in 35.1 innings (27 appearances) before being promoted to the big club. The 28-year-old will join the Reds' bullpen, where he will likely start out pitching in lower-leverage roles. Austin Brice was optioned to Triple-A to clear room on the active roster, while Jake Buchanan was DFA'd to open a spot on the 40-man for Shackelford.