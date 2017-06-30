Reds' Kevin Shackelford: Optioned to Triple-A
Shackelford was sent back down to Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Just three days after coming up for the first time, Shackelford will head back to Louisville as Zack Cozart returns from a stint on the DL (quad). During his lone appearance against the Brewers on Thursday, Shackelford gave up four earned runs off two home runs and five hits in 2.2 innings of work. He has pitched extremely well at the Triple-A level this year (0.82 ERA), and will likely get more opportunities this summer.
