Bonilla was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Bonilla hasn't gotten off to the best start at Louisville this season. He's started two games and pitched a combined 11.1 innings, during which he's allowed seven runs off five walks and 12 hits, three of which were home runs. Although he could see an occasional start if the Reds' rotation gets stretched thin, he'll likely be used as a reliever with the big club.