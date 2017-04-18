Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Headed up to majors
Bonilla was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
Bonilla hasn't gotten off to the best start at Louisville this season. He's started two games and pitched a combined 11.1 innings, during which he's allowed seven runs off five walks and 12 hits, three of which were home runs. Although he could see an occasional start if the Reds' rotation gets stretched thin, he'll likely be used as a reliever with the big club.
More News
-
Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Out of Reds rotation race•
-
Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Stretched as starter in spring training•
-
Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Plucked off waivers by Reds•
-
Pirates' Lisalverto Bonilla: Designated for assignment•
-
Pirates' Lisalverto Bonilla: Signs deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Dodgers' Lisalverto Bonilla: Sent down to Double-A•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...