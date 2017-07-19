Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Heads back to minors
Bonilla was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Bonilla was thrusted into action to provide relief for a taxed bullpen, but he wound up allowing three runs in two innings of work Tuesday. Now that he's likely unavailable to pitch for a couple days, he'll head back to the minors. Devin Mesoraco was activated from the disabled list to the his roster spot.
