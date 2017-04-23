Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Optioned to Triple-A
Bonilla was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
After Saturday's starter, Cody Reed, lasted just two innings, Bonilla was called upon for long-relief work in the Reds' loss to the Cubs. Bonilla didn't fare much better than Reed, conceding four runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. Since it was unlikely he'd be available for at least the next two days after the big outing Saturday, Bonilla will head back to Louisville in order for the Reds to add a fresher arm to the bullpen in Ariel Hernandez.
