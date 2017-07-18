Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Promoted to big leagues
Bonilla was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Luis Castillo was the only starter to give the Reds more than 4.1 innings during the Nationals' four-game sweep of Cincinnati, so Bonilla will move up to the big-league roster to provide a fresh arm for a taxed bullpen. With long reliever Asher Wojciechowski forced to cover five frames Monday in relief of injured starter Scott Feldman and unlikely to be available for at least two or three days, Bonilla could be in store for ample usage during the Reds' three-game set with the Diamondbacks that kicks off Tuesday.
