Reds' Lisalverto Bonilla: Shuttled back to Triple-A
Bonilla was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
Bonilla was sent back to Louisville to clear room on the roster for Brandon Finnegan (shoulder), who was activated from the disabled list and is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Cardinals. The 27-year-old Bonilla has compiled a 7.59 ERA and 25:17 K:BB through 32 big-league innings this season (eight appearances, four starts). He'll head back to the minors and continue to develop as a starter.
