Coleman signed a minor league deal with the Reds on Tuesday, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

It is unclear if this deal includes an invite to spring training. Coleman posted a 4.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 48 innings with the Dodgers last season, leading to him being non-tendered earlier this offseason. While the Reds lack impressive organizational bullpen depth, Coleman is unlikely to compete for high-leverage innings.