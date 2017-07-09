Castillo (1-1) threw 6.2 scoreless innings Saturday, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out eight Diamondbacks for his first career major-league victory.

The right-hander dazzled a lineup that wasn't starting A.J. Pollock, to be fair, but it's an accomplishment against a typically strong club at a dangerous park in Chase Field. Castillo's heavy fastball and enticing arsenal could play strongly in fantasy leagues if he can refine his control.