Castillo is headed to Cincinnati as part of the deal to acquire pitcher Dan Straily, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

Castillo was marvelous for High-A Jupiter in 2016, posting a 2.26 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 117.2 frames. The 24-year-old right-hander eventually earned a promotion to the Double-A level, where he is expected to start for Cincinnati in 2017. One of Miami's top-10 prospects, Castillo possess a fastball that consistently hits the upper-90s, but needs to work on the command of his secondary pitches before getting a chance in the majors.