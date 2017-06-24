Manager Bryan Price said Castillo will stay in the Reds' starting rotation for now, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Castillo earned a spot start Friday after Asher Wojciechowski was designated for assignment, and the 24-year-old prospect pitched well enough to keep pitching for the big club. He allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five in his major-league debut. His next start is scheduled to come Wednesday against the Brewers.

