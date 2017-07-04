Reds' Luis Castillo: Strikes out eight in loss
Castillo (0-1) struck out eight but allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a loss Monday against Colorado.
Castillo continues to show exceptionally nasty stuff. He induced 17 swinging strikes on 111 pitches and now has 22 strikeouts in just 16.1 major league innings. He has been too wild to go deep in games, however -- even though he walked just one batter Monday, he threw only 10 first-pitch strikes to 27 hitters, which contributed to the whopping nine hits he allowed. But Castillo is young, and if he can tighten up his control, his already electric arsenal will prove all the more effective.
More News
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Whiffs nine Brewers in no-decision•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Sticking in rotation•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Fires five shutout innings in debut Friday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Recalled from Double-A to start Friday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Will make big-league debut Friday•
-
Reds' Luis Castillo: Triple-A promotion could be near•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...