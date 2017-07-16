Castillo (1-2) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Saturday's loss to Washington.

Considering the opponent, this was a respectable showing from the rookie. Castillo has now pitched at least five innings in each of his five starts with the Reds and boasts a solid 3.41 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 11.2 K/9. The strikeouts are particularly impressive, and Castillo also sports an encouraging 56.2 groundball rate. The 24-year-old righty is likely to have some start-to-start inconsistency going forward, but he's definitely worth considering in the majority of fantasy settings. Castillo projects to face the Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in his next start.