Reds' Luis Castillo: Whiffs nine Brewers in no-decision
Castillo struck out nine Milwaukee hitters over 5.2 innings Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in a no-decision.
He left with the lead and the Reds went on to win, but not before their bullpen blew the victory for Castillo. Nonetheless, the young righty has impressed with his velocity and showed strong control in the minors, so he offers tantalizing upside. However, the schedule does him no favors, as Castillo is lined up for a start against the Rockies at Coors Field on Monday.
