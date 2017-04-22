Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Blows save Friday night
Lorenzen gave up a three-run, game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning Friday night against the Cubs.
With Raisel Iglesias throwing a multi-inning outing on Thursday, the Reds tried to get Lorenzen to get six outs to get the save Friday and were one out away when Anthony Rizzo tied the game up off of Lorenzen. Overall, Lorenzen gave up four hits and a walk over two innings, striking out one. This was his first blown save of the season.
