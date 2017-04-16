Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Collects first save of campaign
Lorenzen pitched a scoreless ninth inning with just a single walk allowed and a strikeout to pick up his first save of the season during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.
Lorenzen was beat around for four earned runs during Friday's opening game of the series, so this was a nice bounce-back outing. He's in the mix to collect saves and pitch in high-leverage situations, and the 25-year-old righty has also fanned 10 hitters through eight innings, so there is upside. He's likely not going to receive the lion's share of save chances, though, which makes Lorenzen more of a complementary reliever than go-to source of saves.
More News
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Fantastic relief performance•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Hits pinch-hit homer•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Occasionally used as hitter•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Bigger reliever workload•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Part of Reds' closer mix•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Reds hoping to define role before spring training•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...