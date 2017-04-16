Lorenzen pitched a scoreless ninth inning with just a single walk allowed and a strikeout to pick up his first save of the season during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

Lorenzen was beat around for four earned runs during Friday's opening game of the series, so this was a nice bounce-back outing. He's in the mix to collect saves and pitch in high-leverage situations, and the 25-year-old righty has also fanned 10 hitters through eight innings, so there is upside. He's likely not going to receive the lion's share of save chances, though, which makes Lorenzen more of a complementary reliever than go-to source of saves.