Lorenzen has a 2.93 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 42 strikeouts in 37 appearances this season.

The 25-year-old remains the setup man for Raisel Iglesias and the Reds, but still provides the versatility to go multiple innings if needed. Lorenzen leads Cincinnati's bullpen with 46 innings pitched and 16 holds, and should continue to see high-leverage opportunities this season.

