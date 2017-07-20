Lorenzen may be given a shot to win a rotation spot in 2018, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Despite bouncing around with his role in his short major-league career, the right-hander could reverse course again as the Reds look for some semblance of consistency in their starting quintet. The 25-year-old struggled with a 5.40 ERA in 2015, but he did make 21 starts and could ramp up his workload if stretched out properly heading into or during spring training. Lorenzen shined as a reliever in 2016 (2.88 ERA, 8.6 K/9, 2.3 BB/9 in 50 innings) and has been serviceable this year, though. He might even land the majority of save opportunities to finish 2017 should the Reds trade Raisel Iglesias. Still, dynasty players scrounging for cheap stashes among starters also could look his way.