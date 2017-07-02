Reds' Nick Longhi: Dealt to Cincinnati
Longhi was traded from the Red Sox to the Reds on Sunday in exchange for international amateur signing-bonus pool space, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
With the Red Sox eager to bring in younger, international talent into their farm system, Longhi, a mid-tier prospect, made for a useful bargaining chip. The 21-year-old first baseman/outfielder is likely still two years or more away from hitting the big leagues, but he should settle into an everyday role at Double-A Pensacola in his new organization. Over 252 plate appearances with Double-A Portland this season, Longhi has slashed .262/.306/.401 with six home runs and 33 RBI.
