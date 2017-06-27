Travieso (shoulder) will be sidelined for nine months following surgery on his shoulder, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Travieso, who has been sidelined all season with a shoulder injury, successfully underwent surgery to repair his labrum. He's now hoping to be ready sometime around the start of the 2018 season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories