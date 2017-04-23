Kivlehan went 1-for-3 with a three-run RBI double, a run and a walk during Sunday's win over the Cubs.

A late addition to the lineup, Kivlehan made the most of his opportunity, and his double in the bottom of the sixth inning put the Reds up 6-2. The 27-year-old outfielder has been limited to just 21 plate appearances this season, so without more consistent at-bats, his fantasy value is capped.