Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Late addition to Sunday lineup
Kivlehan was a late addition to the Reds' lineup after Zack Cozart was scratched, starting in left field and batting sixth.
Originally Scooter Gennett was going to play left field to allow Adam Duvall a day off, but even after the late swap that moved Gennett to the infield, the Reds kept Duvall out of the lineup and slotted Kivlehan in.
