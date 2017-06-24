Kivlehan is slashing .243/.324/.419 with four home runs in 74 at-bats this season.

The 27-year-old is seeing few opportunities as the Reds' fourth outfielder, with 25 of his at-bats coming as a pinch hitter. With right fielder Scott Schebler heating up in June, it's unlikely Kivelehan's role will change in the near future.

