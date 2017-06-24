Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Remains as fourth outfielder
Kivlehan is slashing .243/.324/.419 with four home runs in 74 at-bats this season.
The 27-year-old is seeing few opportunities as the Reds' fourth outfielder, with 25 of his at-bats coming as a pinch hitter. With right fielder Scott Schebler heating up in June, it's unlikely Kivelehan's role will change in the near future.
More News
-
Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Goes deep twice Sunday•
-
Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Goes 4-for-5 against Giants•
-
Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Drives in three runs•
-
Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Late addition to Sunday lineup•
-
Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Added to Opening Day roster•
-
Reds' Patrick Kivlehan: Likely on Reds' roster•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...