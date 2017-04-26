Reds' Phillip Ervin: Optioned to minors
Ervin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
It was a short stay in the majors for the highly-touted prospect, who leaves without making a single start. Ervin did appear in three games as a pinch-hitter, going 0-for-2 with a walk. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old returns to Louisville, where he will see regular playing time and have a chance to improve upon his hot start this season (.286/.352/.531 with three home runs). Ervin certainly provides an intriguing asset for the future, so look for him to possibly receive a more extensive call-up later this season.
More News
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Recalled by Reds•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Power/speed combo at Double-A despite low average•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Homers in Southern League All-Star game•
-
Reds' Phillip Ervin: Tougher home run park•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...