Ervin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

It was a short stay in the majors for the highly-touted prospect, who leaves without making a single start. Ervin did appear in three games as a pinch-hitter, going 0-for-2 with a walk. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old returns to Louisville, where he will see regular playing time and have a chance to improve upon his hot start this season (.286/.352/.531 with three home runs). Ervin certainly provides an intriguing asset for the future, so look for him to possibly receive a more extensive call-up later this season.