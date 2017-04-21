Ervin was recalled by the Reds on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The former first-round draft pick is off to a blazing start this season with Triple-A Louisville, slashing .286/.352/.531 with three home runs and 11 RBI. Ervin will likely serve as a reserve bat off the bench in a crowded Reds' outfield, but should receive some valuable experience nonetheless. The 24-year-old likely needs more time to develop before competing for an everyday role in the big leagues.