Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Collects 16th save
Iglesias recorded two strikeouts during a scoreless ninth inning to record his 16th save of the season during Sunday's win over Arizona.
Igelsias enters the All-Star break with an impressive 1.69 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 to go along with his two wins and 16 saves. Unfortunately, pitching for a noncontender projects to limit his save chances going forward, and most of Igelsias' fantasy value will continue to be driven by his dominant peripheral statistics. He's still emerged as one of the more reliable fantasy relievers this season, though.
