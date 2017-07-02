Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Perfect in four-out save Saturday
Iglesias was perfect in 1.1 innings of work to earn his 15th save of the season Saturday against the Cubs.
Iglesias picked up his third save of the week after going a couple of weeks without an opportunity. He has now converted 15 of 16 save opportunities and sports an impressive 1.59 ERA to go along with 46 strikeouts in 41 innings. While he doesn't get too much work for the NL Central's last-placed team, his ratios are still among some of the best for closers.
More News
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Pitches around two hits for 14th save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records 13th save Tuesday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches 12th save with scoreless ninth•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records 11th save Wednesday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Strikes out side for 10th save of season•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up eighth save Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...