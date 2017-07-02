Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Perfect in four-out save Saturday

Iglesias was perfect in 1.1 innings of work to earn his 15th save of the season Saturday against the Cubs.

Iglesias picked up his third save of the week after going a couple of weeks without an opportunity. He has now converted 15 of 16 save opportunities and sports an impressive 1.59 ERA to go along with 46 strikeouts in 41 innings. While he doesn't get too much work for the NL Central's last-placed team, his ratios are still among some of the best for closers.