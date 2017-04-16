Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up first win Saturday
Iglesias allowed a solo home run over two innings to collect his first win of the season against Milwaukee on Saturday.
Iglesias collected saves in his previous three outings, and the run he allowed Saturday was the first he's surrendered this season. The converted starter has a 1.17 ERA and 0.65 WHIP with eight strikeouts through 7.2 innings. He's clearly not locked into a traditional ninth-inning role but should continue to receive the bulk of the save opportunities for the Reds. Additionally, Iglesias also has eligibility as a starting pitcher in a lot of formats, which is a sneaky value boost.
