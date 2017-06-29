Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Pitches around two hits for 14th save

Iglesias gave up two hits to the Brewers in Wednesday's ninth inning, but he struck out one and held them off the board for his 14th save.

If only the Reds could get steadier starting pitching, Iglesias might start piling up the saves. As it stands, his fantasy owners will have to settle for a modest save total alongside terrific ratios, which is a nice return from a guy who was priced among the lower-tier closers in most of this spring's drafts.