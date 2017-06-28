Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records 13th save Tuesday
Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his 13th save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Brewers.
His last save came back on June 8, as Iglesias hasn't gotten a lot of work this month for a struggling Reds squad. His 1.69 ERA and 45:16 K:BB in 37.1 innings suggest the right-hander could be an elite fantasy closer if he were pitching for a better team and got more opportunities, however.
