Shaffer was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday.

Just days removed from being designated for assignment by the Phillies, Shaffer has found a new club after being claimed by the Reds. Shaffer spent most of the 2016 season at Triple-A Durham in the Rays' organization, slashing .227/.329/.367 with 11 home runs over 428 at-bats. He'll add organizational depth at first base, but it's far from a guarantee that he'll break camp with the big league club.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola