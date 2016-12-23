Shaffer was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday.

Just days removed from being designated for assignment by the Phillies, Shaffer has found a new club after being claimed by the Reds. Shaffer spent most of the 2016 season at Triple-A Durham in the Rays' organization, slashing .227/.329/.367 with 11 home runs over 428 at-bats. He'll add organizational depth at first base, but it's far from a guarantee that he'll break camp with the big league club.