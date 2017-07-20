Stephenson is a candidate to start Saturday's game against the Marlins, John Fay of WCPO.com reports.

The Reds are not yet listing a probable starter for Saturday, but Stephenson would be on normal rest, having last pitched for Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Manager Bryan Price said the team is pleased with what its seen from Stephenson at Louisville since his demotion in late May, and indeed the numbers in eight appearances (seven starts) are impressive. Cincinnati may also consider starting Michael Lorenzen on Saturday, making it a bullpen game.