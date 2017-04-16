Reds' Robert Stephenson: Strong relief performance Saturday
Stephenson pitched three innings in relief of Brandon Finnegan on Saturday, allowing just one run on an Eric Thames homer. He struck out five, walked one and allowed three hits.
Stephenson came up big after Finnegan pitched just one inning Saturday. Right now there's no talk of moving Stephenson back to the rotation after Finnegan hit the disabled list, but Stephenson had two good outings this week after a bumpy debut. The Reds would prefer for him to continue his development in this fashion if possible.
