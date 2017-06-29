Reds' Robert Stephenson: Strong Triple-A outing
Stephenson was fantastic Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville, allowing two runs over 7.2 innings, striking out eight while not allowing a walk, the Cincinnati Enquirer's Zach Buchanan reports.
Stephenson had struggled some with his control with Louisville prior to this outing, having allowed 12 walks over 18.2 innings. The Reds passed him and Cody Reed over when they called up Luis Castillo in part because of their respective control issues. There's a reasonable chance he'll be back up with the Reds, as a starter even, later on this season with continued progress.
More News
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Sent back to minors•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Return to starting still possible•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Strong relief performance Saturday•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Struggles with control•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Makes big league cut•
-
Reds' Robert Stephenson: Mediocre final spring training outing•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....