Stephenson was fantastic Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville, allowing two runs over 7.2 innings, striking out eight while not allowing a walk, the Cincinnati Enquirer's Zach Buchanan reports.

Stephenson had struggled some with his control with Louisville prior to this outing, having allowed 12 walks over 18.2 innings. The Reds passed him and Cody Reed over when they called up Luis Castillo in part because of their respective control issues. There's a reasonable chance he'll be back up with the Reds, as a starter even, later on this season with continued progress.