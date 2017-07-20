Reds' Rookie Davis: Activated from 7-day DL
Davis (back) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Davis has been over the back injury for a while now, as he's made three starts with Double-A Pensacola in July following a pair of rehab outings with the Reds' rookie-level Arizona League team. He had been pitching for Pensacola due to the lack of space on the Triple-A roster, but the recent promotion of Sal Romano back to the big club may have opened up a rotation spot at Louisville for Davis.
