Davis (forearm) could start Wednesday's game against the Brewers if deemed healthy, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager Bryan Price said Tim Adleman is still the tentative starter, but the team is clearly optimistic about Davis' recovery. The young right-hander has been out since April 11, when he was struck by a pitch on his throwing arm. Look for a firmer decision to come down within the next few days.