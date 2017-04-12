Davis (forearm) was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday.

Barrett Astin was recalled in a corresponding move, but Sal Romano seems the most likely candidate to start in place of Davis this weekend after a strong outing for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday (seven scoreless innings, five strikeouts). Davis was struck on the right forearm by a Jameson Taillon fastball during Tuesday's game. It's uncertain if he will miss more than one start.