Reds' Rookie Davis: Rehabbing in AZL
Davis (back) gave up one run on two hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings in a rehab start Friday with the Arizona League Reds.
The fact that Davis is rehabbing in the AZL against rookie league hitters suggests he still has a couple more rehab outings on tap before possibly rejoining the Triple-A rotation. Friday's outing marked his second AZL start.
