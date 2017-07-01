Davis (back) gave up one run on two hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings in a rehab start Friday with the Arizona League Reds.

The fact that Davis is rehabbing in the AZL against rookie league hitters suggests he still has a couple more rehab outings on tap before possibly rejoining the Triple-A rotation. Friday's outing marked his second AZL start.

