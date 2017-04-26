Reds' Rookie Davis: Reinstated from DL
Davis was reinstated from the disabled list Wednesday.
Davis will start Wednesday's game against the Brewers in his return from a forearm injury, the rookies' first action since May 11. The 23-year-old will presumably slot back in as an everyday starter in a weak Reds' rotation, so look for him to see plenty of opportunities to prove his value on the big league stage. Davis posted a 6.43 ERA over his first two starts as he continues to build up a regular pitch count.
