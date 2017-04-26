Davis allowed eight runs -- seven earned -- on 11 hits and a walk while striking out one batter over 2.2 innings during Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.

This was Davis' first start since being placed on the 10-day disabled list with a forearm injury April 12. After being overwhelmed by the Brewers on Wednesday, Davis' ERA is up to 11.17, and he's pitched just 9.2 innings through his first three starts of the year. It's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with Davis going forward. He's looked overmatched at the highest level.